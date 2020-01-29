Parents demand answers after asbestos discovered at Hopkinson Elementary School

Parents are concerned after distributed asbestos was discovered at Hopkinson Elementary School in the city's Juniata Park section.

It was a swirl of confusion and frustration from parents refusing to compromise their child’s health for an education.

"We ask them questions and they just give us the runaround. We ask them to show reports and they don’t want to do that either," parent Arnaldo Matos said.

School district officials sent a letter home to families last Friday citing imminent hazards found inside the school cafeteria. One week earlier, the district notified parents of a classroom cordoned off because of disrupted asbestos.

The district says crews performed asbestos abatement over the weekend.

