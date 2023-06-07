Pat’s Steaks Shooting: Man, woman to be sentenced after pleading guilty in deadly shooting

article

A man and woman who both pleaded guilty in a shooting that killed a 22-year-old at a popular cheesesteak shop in 2021 are expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

David Padro Jr., 22, was fatally shot in the back when a fight turned deadly outside Pat's King of Steaks one night in July 2021.

Witnesses said the fight was over a parking space, despite initial reports claiming it stemmed from a football rivalry, according to the DA's office.

In March, 37-year-old Paul Burkert pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and weapons charges in connection to Padro's shooting death.

MORE HEADLINES:

Defense attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. claimed Burkert was "getting pummeled" before the shooting. He called the shot "a necessary action to prevent serious bodily injury to himself."

Jamie Frick, 38, of Lebanon County, also pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment related to the deadly shooting.

Both defendants are expected to be sentenced in court Wednesday after impact statements are read by the victim's family.



