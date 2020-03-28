Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 4,087; 48 deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania rose on Monday to 4,087, with 48 reported fatalities.

Most of the people who have died or required hospitalization in Pennsylvania have been 65 or older.

Philadelphia reported 1,072 total coronavirus cases within the city, with nine fatalities. Five of the nine patients were nursing home residents, per health officials.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

___

CASES

Advertisement

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 8

– Allegheny County: 290, including 2 deaths

– Armstrong County: 3

– Beaver County: 44

– Berks County: 82, including 1 death

– Blair County: 6

– Bradford County: 3

– Bucks County: 246, including 4 deaths

– Butler County: 49, including 2 deaths

– Cambria County: 2

– Cameron County: 1

– Carbon County: 13

– Centre County: 24

– Chester County: 146

– Clarion County: 1

– Clearfield County: 4

– Columbia County: 6

– Crawford County: 4

– Cumberland County: 24, including 1 death

– Dauphin County: 36

– Delaware County: 303, including 4 deaths

– Erie County: 13

– Fayette County: 13

– Franklin County: 11

– Greene County: 7

– Huntingdon County: 1

– Indiana County: 2

– Juniata County: 3

– Lackawanna County: 62, including 2 deaths

– Lancaster County: 97, including 2 deaths

– Lawrence County: 10, including 1 death

– Lebanon County: 27

– Lehigh County: 231, including 3 deaths

– Luzerne County: 150, including 3 deaths

– Lycoming County: 4

– Mckean County: 1

– Mercer County: 7

– Mifflin County: 1

– Monroe County: 182, including 7 deaths

– Montgomery County: 540, including 5 deaths

– Montour County: 10

– Northampton County: 184, including 5 deaths

– Northumberland County: 1

– Perry County: 1

– Philadelphia County: 1,072, including 9 deaths

– Pike County: 39, including 1 death

– Potter County: 2

– Schuylkill County: 30

– Snyder County: 2

– Somerset County: 2

– Susquehanna County: 1

– Tioga County: 1

– Union County: 4

– Venango County: 1

– Warren County: 1

– Washington County: 26

– Wayne County: 10

– Westmoreland County: 55

– York County: 54

WHAT WE KNOW

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf expands stay-at-home order to include 22 Pennsylvania counties

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Wolf modifies shutdown order amid complaints, lawsuits

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has extended state school closures through at least April 6.

The school shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools.

When it is determined that students can return to school, administrators, teachers and other staff will be given two days to prepare classrooms, set up cafeterias, schedule transportation and arrange other business operations. Students would return on the third day.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials have issued a stay-at-home order and banned public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the activation of the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The 24/7 helpline is a free resource to anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area who has questions about COVID-19.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials are providing meal service for students while schools remain closed.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

Gov. Tom Wolf has extended his order for residents to stay at home in most circumstances to almost one-third of Pennsylvania’s counties amid an increase in coronavirus cases and a dozen more deaths that brought the total to 34 for the outbreak.

The governor on Saturday extended the order to Beaver, Centre and Washington Counties, making a total of 22 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties included. The order already covered three-fourths of the state’s 12.8 million residents.

The stay-at-home order restricts movement to certain health or safety-related travel, or travel to a job at an employer designated by Wolf’s administration as “life-sustaining.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Wolf orders shutdown of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania

How to spot the difference between the flu and coronavirus

CDC’s ‘flatten the curve’ graphic shows why social distancing is necessary

WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED

Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.

Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.

MEDICAL RESOURCES

Health officials are working on a guide for doctors to address medical shortages and the best use of resources if the number of hospital patients surges, as anticipated.

Levine said the state is not implementing a triage policy, instead referring to it as crisis standards of care.

“There’s no specific decisions about who gets treated or doesn’t get treated, if that’s the implication,” Levine said at a news briefing.

TEMPORARY LIFTING OF REGULATIONS

The governor’s office has announced measures aimed at allowing retired medical personnel and out-of-state practitioners to help care for patients amid the coronavirus outbreak, and temporarily lifting regulations to allow more people to provide care.

“We’re now allowing any licensed health care professional to provide services over telemedicine,” Wolf said. “This will help us provide existing standards of care to many patients without having them leave the safety of their homes.”

The state was also allowing some licensees to complete continuing education online or through distance leaning, he said.

The measures include streamlining reactivation of licenses for retired doctors, nurses and others, lifting requirements that registered nurses practice within a specialty, and extending license deadlines, temporary nursing permits and graduate permits.

“This will get doctors and nurses who have decades of experience back to seeing patients,” he said. Such personnel don’t need to see coronavirus patients to help, since seeing people with everyday concerns would free up others to help with the epidemic, he said.

EMERGENCY FOOD DISTRIBUTION

State officials say the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved waiver requirements sought for disaster food distribution in Pennsylvania for those affected by efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The governor’s office says the state agriculture department late Friday received approval to use U.S. Department of Agriculture foods as part of a disaster distribution program run through the state’s network of food banks, food pantries, and pop-up distribution sites.

The governor had sought a temporary waiver on the need to verify household eligibility and waivers of other requirements by the federal department.

Officials say that will mean more efficient distribution of a variety of foods including meats, vegetables, fruit, canned goods, cereal, rice, pasta eggs and more to those most affected by closure of non-life-sustaining businesses in the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

FEDERAL DECLARATION SOUGHT

Pennsylvania’s governor says the state’s COVID-19 outbreak response would be helped by a federal major disaster declaration.

Wolf made a formal request for the declaration on Sunday, saying it would provide additional help to governments responding to the crisis.

Wolf, a Democrat, signed a disaster emergency proclamation for Pennsylvania on March 6 and it remains in effect.

STATE LAYOFFS

The Pennsylvania Office of Administration said Sunday that about 2,500 state workers were out of a job as of Friday because of the coronavirus.

Agency spokesman Dan Egan said Sunday the job cuts were in response to a decline in state revenues in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Egan said the workers were either laid off or put into a leave-without-pay status. He described them as generally being temporary or seasonal employees, part-timers and interns. Most will qualify for unemployment benefits.

He gave as examples temporary clerical staff and people who work at the Transportation or Revenue departments on a seasonal basis.

“In many cases, these employees were already not working and not being paid, either due to offices being closed or slowing down of seasonal operations,” Egan said in an email.

The layoffs were first reported Sunday by Spotlight PA.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.