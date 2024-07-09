Philadelphia-area cooling centers for summer 2024
PHILADELPHIA - As dangerous heat continues to impact the Philadelphia region, cooling centers have opened around and outside the city to shield residents. These are some of the best places to beat the heat.
Philadelphia
Recreation Centers (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Pleasant Playground – 6757 Chew Ave., 19119
- MLK Recreation Center - 2101-35 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
- Penrose Playground – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122
- Waterloo Playground – 2501 N. Howard St., 19133
- Scanlon Playground – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
- Sayre Morris Recreation Center – 5835 Spruce St., 19139
- Barry Playground - 1800 Johnston St., 19145
- East Passyunk Community Center - 1025 Mifflin St., 19148
- Stenton Park - 4600 N. 16th St., 19140
- McCreesh Playground – 6744 Regent St., 19142
Libraries
- Walnut Street West (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) - 201 S. 40th Street, 19104
- Nicetown-Tioga (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) – 3720 N. Broad St., 19119
- Cecil B. Moore (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 2320 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
- Romanita G. de Rodriguez Library (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) - 600 W. Girard Ave., 19123
- Oak Lane (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 6614 N. 12th St., 19126
- Widener (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 2808 W. Lehigh Ave., 19132
- Lillian Marrero (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 601 W. Lehigh Ave., 19133
- Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 125 S. 52nd St., 19139
- Haverford Library (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 5543 Haverford Ave., 19139
- Logan Library (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 1333 Wagner Ave., 19141
- Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 68 W. Chelten Ave., 19144
- Charles Santore (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 932 S. 7th St., 19147
- Fumo Family Library (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 2437 S. Broad St., 19148
- Northeast Regional Library (11 a.m. – 7p.m.) – 2228 Cottman Ave., 19149
Older Adult Cooling Centers
- ML King Recreation Center – 22nd & Cecil B. Moore, 19121
- Harrison Plaza Community Center – 1350 N. 10th St., 19122
- Gladys B. Jacobs Community Center – 1100 Fairmount Ave., 19123
- Abbottsford Community Center – 3226 McMicharl St., 19129
- Juniata Park Older Adult Center – 1251 E. Sedgley Ave., 1251
- Holmecrest Community Center – 8133 Erdrick St., 19136
- West Oak Lane Senior Center – 7210-18 Ogontz Ave., 19138
- Katie B. Jackson Community Center – 400 N. 50th St., 19139
- Mann Older Adult Center – 3201 N. 5th St., 19140
- Germantown House – 5457 Wayne Ave., 19144
- Greater Grays Ferry Community Center – 3001 Moore St., 19145
- South Philadelphia Older Adult Center – 1430 E. Passyunk Ave., 19147
- Northeast Older Adult Center – Bustleton & Solly, 19152
Philadelphia has also opened over 100 "spraygrounds" and outdoor pools, which can be found with updated information on this interactive map. Pool opening dates can also be found here.
Delaware County
Senior Cooling Centers
- Chester Senior Center (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) -721 Hayes Street,19013, 610-497-3550
- Friendship Circle Senior Center - 1515 Lansdowne Avenue, Darby, PA 19023
- East Campus of Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital (8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.) – 610-237-6222
- Good Neighbor Senior Center (9:30 – 3 p.m.) - 1085 Hook Road, Darby Township, PA 19079, 610-586-8170
- Havertown Senior Center (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) -1105 Earlington Road, Havertown, PA 19083
- Hometown Senior Center (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) - 302 S. Jackson Street, Media, PA 19063
- Schoolhouse Senior Center (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) - 600 Swarthmore Avenue, Folsom, PA 19033, 610-237-8100
- Upper Darby Senior Center 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.) - 326 Watkins Avenue, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-734-7652
- Wayne Senior Center (9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) - 108 Station Road, Wayne, PA 19087, (610) 688-6246
Chester and Montgomery Counties
Cooling Centers
- Pottstown Regional Public Library - 500 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464, 610-970-6551Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- TriCounty Active Adult Center (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) - 288 Moser Road, Pottstown, PA 19464, 610-323-5009
Additional Chester County and Montgomery County cooling centers can be found by dialing the United Way of Pennsylvania phone number at 2-1-1 or visiting the PA 2-1-1 website.
New Jersey
Camden County
Cooling Centers (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Audubon Sr. Center – Oakland Ave. and Oak St.
- Bellmawr Boro Community Center – 29 E. Browning Rd.
- Berlin Boro Inter-Community Ambulance – 8 Park Ave.
- Brooklawn Boro Community Center – Railroad Ave.
- Cramer Hill Community Center – Reeves Ave.
- N. Camden Community Center – 6th and Eerie
- Cherry Hill Public Library – Kings Highway, Cherry Hill
- Collingswood Boro Library – 771 Haddon Ave.
- Gloucester City FD – 1 N. King Ave.
- Haddon Heights Boro Library – Station Ave.
- Laurel Springs Boro Hall – 135 Broadway Ave.
- Pennsauken Boro Library – Rte. 130 & Merchantville Ave.
- Lindenwold Community Building – 356 White Horse Pike
- Oaklyn Boro Courthouse – 20 W. Clinton Ave.
- Pine Hill Recreation Center – 3rd Avenue & Irish Hill Rd.
- Waterford Sr. Citizen Community Center – East Atlantic Ave. Waterford
View additional cooling center locations and contact information here.