Philadelphia-area cooling centers for summer 2024

As dangerous heat continues to impact the Philadelphia region, cooling centers have opened around and outside the city to shield residents. These are some of the best places to beat the heat.

Philadelphia

Recreation Centers (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Pleasant Playground – 6757 Chew Ave., 19119

MLK Recreation Center - 2101-35 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121

Penrose Playground – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122

Waterloo Playground – 2501 N. Howard St., 19133

Scanlon Playground – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134

Sayre Morris Recreation Center – 5835 Spruce St., 19139

Barry Playground - 1800 Johnston St., 19145

East Passyunk Community Center - 1025 Mifflin St., 19148

Stenton Park - 4600 N. 16th St., 19140

McCreesh Playground – 6744 Regent St., 19142

Libraries

Walnut Street West (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) - 201 S. 40th Street, 19104

Nicetown-Tioga (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) – 3720 N. Broad St., 19119

Cecil B. Moore (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 2320 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121

Romanita G. de Rodriguez Library (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) - 600 W. Girard Ave., 19123

Oak Lane (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 6614 N. 12th St., 19126

Widener (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 2808 W. Lehigh Ave., 19132

Lillian Marrero (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 601 W. Lehigh Ave., 19133

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 125 S. 52nd St., 19139

Haverford Library (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 5543 Haverford Ave., 19139

Logan Library (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 1333 Wagner Ave., 19141

Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 68 W. Chelten Ave., 19144

Charles Santore (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 932 S. 7th St., 19147

Fumo Family Library (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) – 2437 S. Broad St., 19148

Northeast Regional Library (11 a.m. – 7p.m.) – 2228 Cottman Ave., 19149

Older Adult Cooling Centers

ML King Recreation Center – 22nd & Cecil B. Moore, 19121

Harrison Plaza Community Center – 1350 N. 10th St., 19122

Gladys B. Jacobs Community Center – 1100 Fairmount Ave., 19123

Abbottsford Community Center – 3226 McMicharl St., 19129

Juniata Park Older Adult Center – 1251 E. Sedgley Ave., 1251

Holmecrest Community Center – 8133 Erdrick St., 19136

West Oak Lane Senior Center – 7210-18 Ogontz Ave., 19138

Katie B. Jackson Community Center – 400 N. 50th St., 19139

Mann Older Adult Center – 3201 N. 5th St., 19140

Germantown House – 5457 Wayne Ave., 19144

Greater Grays Ferry Community Center – 3001 Moore St., 19145

South Philadelphia Older Adult Center – 1430 E. Passyunk Ave., 19147

Northeast Older Adult Center – Bustleton & Solly, 19152

Philadelphia has also opened over 100 "spraygrounds" and outdoor pools, which can be found with updated information on this interactive map. Pool opening dates can also be found here.

Delaware County

Senior Cooling Centers

Chester Senior Center (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) -721 Hayes Street,19013, 610-497-3550

Friendship Circle Senior Center - 1515 Lansdowne Avenue, Darby, PA 19023

East Campus of Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital (8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.) – 610-237-6222

Good Neighbor Senior Center (9:30 – 3 p.m.) - 1085 Hook Road, Darby Township, PA 19079, 610-586-8170

Havertown Senior Center (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) -1105 Earlington Road, Havertown, PA 19083

Hometown Senior Center (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) - 302 S. Jackson Street, Media, PA 19063

Schoolhouse Senior Center (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) - 600 Swarthmore Avenue, Folsom, PA 19033, 610-237-8100

Upper Darby Senior Center 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.) - 326 Watkins Avenue, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-734-7652

Wayne Senior Center (9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) - 108 Station Road, Wayne, PA 19087, (610) 688-6246

Chester and Montgomery Counties

Cooling Centers

Pottstown Regional Public Library - 500 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464, 610-970-6551Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TriCounty Active Adult Center (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) - 288 Moser Road, Pottstown, PA 19464, 610-323-5009

Additional Chester County and Montgomery County cooling centers can be found by dialing the United Way of Pennsylvania phone number at 2-1-1 or visiting the PA 2-1-1 website.

New Jersey

Camden County

Cooling Centers (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Audubon Sr. Center – Oakland Ave. and Oak St.

Bellmawr Boro Community Center – 29 E. Browning Rd.

Berlin Boro Inter-Community Ambulance – 8 Park Ave.

Brooklawn Boro Community Center – Railroad Ave.

Cramer Hill Community Center – Reeves Ave.

N. Camden Community Center – 6th and Eerie

Cherry Hill Public Library – Kings Highway, Cherry Hill

Collingswood Boro Library – 771 Haddon Ave.

Gloucester City FD – 1 N. King Ave.

Haddon Heights Boro Library – Station Ave.

Laurel Springs Boro Hall – 135 Broadway Ave.

Pennsauken Boro Library – Rte. 130 & Merchantville Ave.

Lindenwold Community Building – 356 White Horse Pike

Oaklyn Boro Courthouse – 20 W. Clinton Ave.

Pine Hill Recreation Center – 3rd Avenue & Irish Hill Rd.

Waterford Sr. Citizen Community Center – East Atlantic Ave. Waterford

View additional cooling center locations and contact information here.