Philadelphia mass shooting: Second suspect turns himself in after 7 people shot

A second suspect is in custody after seven people were left wounded when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street last month.

Khalif Duren was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy after turning himself into authorities on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was one of two remaining suspects being sought by police for their role in the June 19 shooting on North Brambrey Street.

The terrifying scene unfolded when police say three men exited a sedan and shot into a crowd gathered on the street.

Seven people, ranging in age from 16 to 46, were injured when the shooting ended, with one in critical condition.

Two days following the shooting, 23-year-old Tyheed Harvey was arrested as police recovered the suspected vehicle.

Harvey was also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

One suspect remains on the loose as police say they will "work tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims and safety for all residents of Philadelphia."



