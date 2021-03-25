Philadelphia schools will begin hybrid model for grades 3-5 in April, district says

The School District of Philadelphia on Thursday announced the next wave of students who will be eligible to return to class in a hybrid learning model in late April.

All Philadelphia public school students in grades 3-5 and students with complex needs in grades 6-8 can opt-in for two days of in-person instruction beginning April 6. Students who wish to return to class will be due back in school on April 26.

Educators who teach grades included in the second phase of the districts reopening plan have been asked to return to school buildings on Apr. 12 for professional development and classroom prep.

District officials said the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has successfully completed its readiness reviews for the majority of school buildings that plan to welcome back students and staff.

After some friction between the district and the teacher's union about reopening school buildings, Philadelphia K-2 students have been back in class in a hybrid model for the past several weeks. Students and staff are required to wear masks and keep a social distance of six feet.

