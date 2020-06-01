Police fire tear gas, nonlethal bullets as protests continue for third day throughout Philadelphia

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked a portion of I-676 near 22nd Street in Philadelphia as protests continued for a third day.

SKYFOX flew over the scene which showed a protest on the highway after demonstrators marched through Center City. A short time after they congregated on the highway police used tear gas to move the crowd.

I-676 was shut down in both directions and the Ben Franklin Bridge has been closed until further notice due to the police activity. Commuters should avoid the area.

More than two dozen were arrested as a few hundred other protesters moved to block the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, a grand thoroughfare leading from downtown to the city’s imposing art museum.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday afternoon.

The confrontation came after the National Guard stationed vehicles outside City Hall and other downtown buildings, officials curtailed public transit, and city leaders put a curfew in effect for a third day Monday after a weekend of destruction that led to over 400 arrests.

A few hundred protesters were forced down Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward City Hall after the interstate demonstration. Many went to the Police Department headquarters known as the Round House on Arch Street, where a line of National Guard members and police officers stood watch on the stairs.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a little more than half decided to take a knee as a sign to protesters. Many cheered and video taped the officers on one knee at the top of the stairs. Afterward, many of the protesters left, but others unsure of what to do, slowly milled about outside the station.

The Monday curfew was 6 p.m., the same as the day before and two hours earlier than Saturday. The city closed most services and business in the center city, including a noon shutdown of all downtown bus, trolley and subway stops.

Protesters — like others across the country, inspired by the death last week of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned by a Minneapolis officer who put his knee on the handcuffed man’s neck — chanted “Let him go” after an arrest that was captured in videos posted online as relations between a crowd and police near Philadelphia’s convention center grew tense.

On a call with governors Monday before the confrontation on the interstate, President Donald Trump singled out Philadelphia, where as of Monday morning destruction had been on par with that in some other major cities.

“Philadelphia is a mess. Philadelphia, what happened there is horrible. And that was on television. They’re breaking into stores and nobody showed up to even stop them,” Trump said.

Mayor Jim Kenney responded, saying Trump has not been helpful during the protests. Kenney also said he wasn’t prepared to speculate on whether the protests and their aftermath would change the city’s plan to ease restrictions on businesses and other stay-at-home-orders by entering into the state’s “yellow phase” of coronavirus recovery Friday.

“I’m not saying no, but I’m not saying yes either,” Kenney said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

