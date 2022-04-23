Police: Investigation underway after double shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured in Lindenwold

article

Detectives in Lindenwold are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Friday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor.

According to police, officers from the Lindenwold Police Department responded to the 400 block of West Park Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots around 8:09 p.m.

Authorities say officers arrived on the scene and found 25-year-old Alvin Redd of Lindenwold lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Jefferson Hospital-Stratford where he was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m.

Another victim, identified as a 29-year-old man from Camden, was shot and treated at Jefferson Hospital-Stratford, according to officials.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Courtney at 856-225-8632.