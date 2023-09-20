Police: Man, 32, shot to death on Philadelphia street

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that erupted Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5500 block of Regent Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 32-year-old man was found by police suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.