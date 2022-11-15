Sean Toomey murder: 2 teens to appear in court Tuesday after boy killed unloading groceries

Two teens charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy shot outside his Philadelphia home are due in court Tuesday morning.

Sean Toomey, 15, was killed while unloading a case of water from his family's car on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street in March. Police say he was shot in the head trying to run from an attempted carjacking.

Two 17-year-olds, Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, were charged with murder for the deadly shooting in June, and are set to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.

RELATED COVERAGE: DA: 2 teens face murder charges in shooting death of Sean Toomey

Both teens were initially taken into custody in April at a weapons-filled AirBnB., however, they were not suspects in Toomey's murder at the time.

Officials say they were able to approve murder charges less than a week later after a carjacking suspect came forward with a breakthrough development.

The suspect told authorities that he and the teens tried to rob a woman at an ATM across from Toomey's home. Prosecutors say the suspect was not with the teens at the time of Toomey's murder.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'There has to be change': Father of slain Philadelphia 15-year-old shares feelings about immeasurable loss

The murder charges came as the slain teen's father John Toomey claimed that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is "culpable" for his son's murder.

He joined other families of Philadelphia gun violence victims in calling for Krasner's impeachment.