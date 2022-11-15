Expand / Collapse search

Sean Toomey murder: 2 teens to appear in court Tuesday after boy killed unloading groceries

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:29AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Source: 2 suspects in custody in connection with shooting death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey

A law enforcement source tells FOX 29 that two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey are in police custody.

PHILADELPHIA - Two teens charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy shot outside his Philadelphia home are due in court Tuesday morning.

Sean Toomey, 15, was killed while unloading a case of water from his family's car on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street in March. Police say he was shot in the head trying to run from an attempted carjacking.

Two 17-year-olds, Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, were charged with murder for the deadly shooting in June, and are set to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.

RELATED COVERAGE: DA: 2 teens face murder charges in shooting death of Sean Toomey

Both teens were initially taken into custody in April at a weapons-filled AirBnB., however, they were not suspects in Toomey's murder at the time.

Officials say they were able to approve murder charges less than a week later after a carjacking suspect came forward with a breakthrough development.

The suspect told authorities that he and the teens tried to rob a woman at an ATM across from Toomey's home. Prosecutors say the suspect was not with the teens at the time of Toomey's murder.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'There has to be change': Father of slain Philadelphia 15-year-old shares feelings about immeasurable loss

The murder charges came as the slain teen's father John Toomey claimed that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is "culpable" for his son's murder. 

He joined other families of Philadelphia gun violence victims in calling for Krasner's impeachment. 

'Enough is enough': Community comes together to call for justice in killing of 15-year-old Sean Toomey

A rally was held Tuesday for 15-year-old Sean Toomey who police say was shot and killed outside his family's house in Wissinoming last month. Investigators believe Toomey was gunned down while walking to his father's car. No arrests have been reported.