SEPTA offering $1K reward for identification of juvenile accused of slapping bus operator

SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of a suspect who is accused of assaulting a bus operator.

According to SEPTA, the assault happened on April 1 around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets in Philadelphia.

Police say the suspect, a juvenile male, boarded the Rt. 17 bus.

According to authorities, when the bus operator told another juvenile passenger that masks were required on SEPTA, the suspect slapped the operator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

Concerns about crime have continued to plague SEPTA as it struggles to regain ridership.

