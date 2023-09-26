SUV crashes after shooting erupts in Logan; driver critically injured: police

article

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire while driving around Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood overnight.

Police say the 28-year-old was found inside his vehicle after it crashed on the 5000 block of North Broad Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, legs and stomach, and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Several evidence markers littered the sidewalk as police investigated the scene.

A motive is unknown at this time, and no arrests have been made.