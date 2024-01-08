Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Weather Authority: Flooding expected as Tuesday storm brings soaking rain, tropical storm force winds

FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - From one storm to the next, the Delaware Valley isn't getting much of a break from bad weather this week!

More rain is on the way after snow, rain and a messy mix dominated the weekend across the Delaware Valley.

Expect the first drops to fall around 9 a.m. Tuesday, with heavy downpours across the region by lunchtime.

Rain totals are expected to reach 1.5 to 2 inches in Philadelphia, and even higher in other areas.

A flood watch has already been issues for several areas beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

And with the rain comes tropical storm force winds reaching 40 to 50 mph.

The storm is expected to stick around until early Wednesday morning, but the wind and flooding could continue into the afternoon and evening.