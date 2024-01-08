Weather Authority: Flooding expected as Tuesday storm brings soaking rain, tropical storm force winds

From one storm to the next, the Delaware Valley isn't getting much of a break from bad weather this week!

More rain is on the way after snow, rain and a messy mix dominated the weekend across the Delaware Valley.

Expect the first drops to fall around 9 a.m. Tuesday, with heavy downpours across the region by lunchtime.

Rain totals are expected to reach 1.5 to 2 inches in Philadelphia, and even higher in other areas.

A flood watch has already been issues for several areas beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

And with the rain comes tropical storm force winds reaching 40 to 50 mph.

The storm is expected to stick around until early Wednesday morning, but the wind and flooding could continue into the afternoon and evening.