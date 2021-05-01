2 dead, several hurt in shootings, stabbings across Philadelphia on Sunday

article

The Philadelphia Police Department investigated a number of violent incidents Saturday that left at least two people dead and several others hurt, including a 16-year-old boy.

Police said a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head during a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Dauphin Street around 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Three victims all believed to be in their 20s were taken to Temple University Hospital. Two victims suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and are expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests were announced and investigators do not know what sparked the shooting.

Less than an hour later, officers in Kensington report a 16-year-old was stabbed at least 10 times in the body on the 800 block of East Willard Street. The victim was driven to St. Christopher's Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A woman is dead after police said she was shot three time Saturday night in Kensington.

Also in Kensignton Saturday night, police said a 33-year-old woman was found fatally shot three times, including once in the forehead. The woman was found on the 2000 block of East Silver Street just before 9 p.m. and pronounced dead.

No arrests were reported following either incident in Kensignton. Investigators also do not have a motive for what sparked the violence.

Across the city in East Germantown, a man locked himself inside a property on the 1000 block of East Chelten Avenue after police found a woman dead and two people stabbed. Police did not say what killed the unidentified woman.

Two men, 18 and 20, suffered stab multiple stabs wounds. The 20-year-old victim is reportedly in critical condition with injuries to his chest and back.

The barricade situation ended when police said the suspect peacefully surrendered to officers around 8:30 p.m. No charges have been reported.

