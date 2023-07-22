2 killed, 2 injured as more overnight violence breaks out across Philadelphia, police say

article

A violent overnight in Philadelphia sees two people killed and two others hospitalized.

Philadelphia 35th District officers were called to Olney on the report of a shooting just before 1 a.m., Saturday morning, near North 5th Street and Lindley Avenue. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition. Police say a man in a gray vehicle fled eastbound on Lindley after the incident.

A short time later, about 1:30 a.m., officials say a man in his 20s was shot to death and a 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg near North 17th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Temple University hospital. The woman is listed as stable. Police are searching for two men reportedly involved in the shooting.

And, just after 2:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times, dying at the scene on the 1800 block of North 25th Street in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section.

Authorities say all of the shooting incidents are under investigation and anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.