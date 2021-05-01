3 dead, several hurt in weekend shootings, stabbings across Philadelphia

article

The Philadelphia Police Department investigated a number of violent incidents over the weekend that left at least three people dead and several others hurt, including a 16-year-old boy.

Police said a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head during a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Dauphin Street around 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Three victims all believed to be in their 20s were taken to Temple University Hospital. Two victims suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and are expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests were announced and investigators do not know what sparked the shooting.

Less than an hour later, officers in Kensington report a 16-year-old was stabbed at least 10 times in the body on the 800 block of East Willard Street. The victim was driven to St. Christopher's Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A woman is dead after police said she was shot three time Saturday night in Kensington.

Also in Kensignton Saturday night, police said a 33-year-old woman was found fatally shot three times, including once in the forehead. The woman was found on the 2000 block of East Silver Street just before 9 p.m. and pronounced dead.

No arrests were reported following either incident in Kensignton. Investigators also do not have a motive for what sparked the violence.

Across the city in East Germantown, police said a man peacefully surrendered to officers after he allegedly stabbed his 20-year-old brother and another man.

Investigators said the incident happened on the 1000 block of East Chelten Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officers found a pair of 20-year-old victims suffering from stab wounds, one of the men was placed in critical condition, according to police.

A suspect is in custody after a woman was killed and two people were stabbed Saturday night in East Germantown.

Investigators said the 25-year-old suspect was armed with a knife when officers went inside the property. A woman, later identified as the suspect's grandmother, was found dead on the living room couch but police did not say what caused her death.

During a brief standoff with police, the suspect believed to have poured gasoline on the third floor of the home, according to police. Hostage Trained Negotiators helped the man peacefully surrender to police.

The carnage in Philadelphia continued into Sunday morning as police reported one man was shot and killed in the city's Logan neighborhood.

Police said the deadly shooting happened on the 1600 block of West Louden Street around 12:30 a.m. The unidentified man was reportedly shot multiple times in the head and torso and died at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Around the same time, Philadelphia cops were called to a convenience store on the 1400 block of West Hunting Park Avenue where a car with three people inside was peppered with gunfire.

According to investigators, a Mazda Tribute was leaving the store when two people got out of a black SUV and opened fire on the car. A 17-year-old was found in a nearby laundromat suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 19-year-old, was not injured and police were unable to find the third man in the car.

