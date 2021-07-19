3 teens hurt in West Philly shooting, shots fired at responding officers, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured three teenage boys in West Philadelphia where they say shots were also fired at responding officers Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 53rd and Market Street.

Police say an 18-year-old was shot once in the leg, a 17-year-old was shot once in the wrist, and a 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks.

As officers responded to the scene, investigators say they were forced to take cover as someone was firing in their direction. No officers were hit, and no officers returned fire.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The shooting follows a violent weekend in the city that saw several other incidents in which three or more people were shot.

It's also the third time in recent weeks that shots have been fired at officers responding to the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered from the scene.

