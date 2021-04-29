Grieving Olney family wonders how car crash ended with their son being shot to death

A family is grieving the loss of their son who was shot and killed after crashing his car in the city's Olney section.

Cell phone video showing 19-year-old Bryant Heard, Jr. in happy times.

"I wish I could have that time back," said his father. Now videos showing him full of life are all Bryant Sr. and his wife Cindy have left to remember their only son.

"A part is gone now that ain’t never going to come back," said Bryant Sr.

Someone shot Bryant to death just after 1 p.m. on April 20 near his Olney home on Wagner Avenue.

"Just cold-blooded murder in broad daylight," said his Cindy.

Police say a 19-year-old who they have not named was in a white Ford Crown Victoria and driving fast on Wagner Avenue when he hit Bryant's Chrysler 300 as he was turning onto Wagner. Police say immediately after the accident another man came from the down the street where he had been fixing a car and shot Bryant several times. It's a tragic ending to a promising life.

"On Monday, he had just took his carpenters union test for apprenticeship so he felt good about that and he had an interview on Thursday," said his mother. "He was excited because he knew he was about to get a career going," she said.

Earlier on, Bryant had completed both the police and fire cadet programs. The 35th District Advisory Council posted a tribute on social media calling Bryant a great young man and a very hard worker. His heartbroken parents say they kept him from the streets but still lost him.

"I didn’t think I’ll have to worry about him but because of what’s going on in this city and the gun violence you had to," said Bryant Sr.

Police right now are only saying a man identified as Terrance Fleming, Jr. from the 5200 block of North Camac is wanted for weapons violation concerning this homicide investigation.

"I know he’s in a better place," said Bryant Sr. about his son. He wants to know how a car crash ended with his son being murdered.

The other driver in the accident had to be extricated from his car and was in stable condition. Still no word on how the person who shot Bryant is connected to all of this and no arrest has been made.

