Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
3
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County

Man shot more than a dozen times inside home in West Philadelphia, authorities say

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man shot more than a dozen times inside home in West Philadelphia

A man is in critical condition after he was shot more than a dozen times in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after being shot more than a dozen times in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

It happened outside a house on the 4800 block of Westminster Avenue just before 10 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

A car was also struck by bullets during the incident, but no other injuries were reported. 

So far, no arrests but police are still investigating. 
___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter