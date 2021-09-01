Man shot more than a dozen times inside home in West Philadelphia, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after being shot more than a dozen times in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
It happened outside a house on the 4800 block of Westminster Avenue just before 10 p.m.
A car was also struck by bullets during the incident, but no other injuries were reported.
So far, no arrests but police are still investigating.
