Additional charges filed against Mount Laurel man captured on video hurling racial slurs

The Mount Laurel man who was seen on video hurling racial slurs at neighbors in a South Jersey neighborhood back in July has been charged with leaving a threatening note on one of his neighbor's cars and also vandalizing their vehicle.

Edward Mathews, 45, was charged Tuesday with bias intimidation and harassment. He was served with the charges in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, where he has been held since his July 5 arrest.

Edward Mathews, 45, is facing a host of charges after he was captured on video hurling racial slurs at a neighbor in Mount Laurel.

The racially-charged words and actions of Mathews against his neighbors on July 2 went viral on social media and resulted in a large protest outside of his residence three days later, the same day he was arrested. Matthews now faces 22 separate charges since his arrest.

Four protesters were also charged with crimes that included discharging pepper spray at the police and Mathews, damaging property, and spitting at the police.

"The outrage sparked by Mathews’ conduct on the viral video does not give permission to anyone to commit unprovoked assaults upon police officers or acts of vandalism," Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. "These were blatant crimes, caught on video, and the individuals responsible must be held accountable, regardless of whether they were committed in the midst of a protest or at any other time."

RELATED COVERAGE

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter