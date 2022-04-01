New Philly schools superintendent to be named; Pizza shop owner murdered; Cooler, breezy Friday

THE RUNDOWN:

1. New School District of Philadelphia superintendent to be announced Friday morning

John L. Davis Jr., Krish Mohip, and Tony B. Watlington Sr. are the three candidates vying for the Philadelphia superintendent vacancy.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Board of Education will announce Friday which of its three finalists will be the next superintendent of Philadelphia's public schools.

Following a six-month search, the School District of Philadelphia narrowed its candidates to John L. Davis Jr., Krish Mohip, and Tony B. Watlington Sr. The new Superintendent will take over a system of 115-thousand students attending more than 200 schools.

Davis is the current Chief of Schools in Baltimore and has spent 30 years working in large urban school districts, specifically in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. Mohip rose through the ranks of Chicago Public Schools and is now the Deputy Education Officer for the Illinois State Board of Education. Watlington is the Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools and has a well-rounded background in education.

The candidate's full biographies can be found on the district's website.

2. Bucks County pizzeria owner charged with murder in partner’s death

Anna Maria Tolomello, 48 (Bucks County District Attorney's Office)

HILLTOWN, Pa. – The owner of a Bucks County pizzeria has been charged with murder after authorities say she shot and killed her longtime partner earlier this month.

Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, is accused of fatally shooting Giovanni Gallina, 65, inside a home they shared in the Chalfont section of Hilltown Township. The two also owned Pina’s Pizza in New Britain.

She faces several charges including criminal homicide, abuse of corpse, and related offenses.

Authorities say their investigation began when Gallina’s son informed them that he had not heard from his father since March 16. Tolomello had said Gallina was out of town and did not report him missing, authorities say.

Police met Tolomello at her home on Tuesday to execute a search warrant. At that time, authorities say she told officers that she knew why they were at her home and ‘unprompted, told police she shot Gallina in self-defense.’

Tolomello then allegedly told investigators that the body was ‘wrapped up’ in a bedroom and that she had shot him once in the head with a handgun back on March 16.

According to court documents, Tolomello also paid someone to dig a hole in her driveway, telling them that she would fill it back in herself with a shovel. SKYFOX flew over the home yesterday, and a large hole was visible next to the driveway.

Officers searched the home and found Gallina’s body wrapped in a blue tarp inside the home’s master bedroom. He was found to have a single gunshot wound to the head.

3. New Jersey Gov. Murphy 'feeling well' after testing positive for COVID-19

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for coronavirus, according to his communications director Mahen Gunaratna.

In a statement shared Thursday, Gunaratna said the newly re-elected governor is "asymptomatic and feeling well."

Murphy got a positive result after using a rapid-test on Thursday morning, then tested positive with a PCR test.

"The contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor during the potential infection window," a statement from Murphy's office read.

Murphy has canceled in-person events and will isolate for the next five days, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

4. Weather Authority: Friday to bring morning showers, cooler temperatures

PHILADELPHIA - After a night of showers and storms late Thursday night, some showers will continue Friday morning as temperatures drop.

The cold front that brought storms with it Thursday will drag temperatures downward through the day, eventually reaching the 30s Friday night.

Friday’s expected to be windy with some morning showers and highs in the mid-50s. Once the rain moves out, gusty winds will continue into the afternoon with gusts of 35 mph or more.

As the sun comes up, parts of the area will be surveying the damage from Thursday’s storms. FOX 29’s Sue Serio says officials will be surveying Bedminster Township to see if a tornado may have touched down during those storms.

More Headlines From FOX 29

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter