NJ's recreational marijuana market opens for business; Jay Wright retires; Pleasant spring conditions Thursday

THE RUNDOWN:

1. New Jersey's recreational marijuana market open for business

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey's recreational marijuana marketplace is open for business.

Recreational sales of cannabis for adults 21 and older are scheduled to start Thursday, with the first alternative treatment centers opening at 6 a.m. in part of the state.

"It’s a huge event. It’s a moment in time in American history where prohibition 2.0 is lifted," said Ben Kovler, the chairman and CEO of Green Thumb Industries, which has two facilities opening Thursday, one in Bloomfield and another in Paterson.

The start of the recreational market comes a a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven "alternative treatment centers" that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centers operate 13 facilities across the state.

New Jersey is among 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, with legalized recreational marijuana markets. Thirty-seven states, including New Jersey, have legalized medical marijuana.

New Jersey is first among its closest neighbors to begin recreational sales.

2. 'A professional dream': Villanova coach Jay Wright announces his retirement

PHILADELPHIA – Longtime Villanova men's basketball head coach Jay Wright announced his retirement Wednesday night, calling his time with the team "an honor and a privilege."

"Over the last 21 seasons, I have had the opportunity to live out a professional dream as the head coach at Villanova," Wright said. "Patty and I have been blessed to work with incredible, gifted young men who allowed us to coach them and brought us unmatched joy."

Villanova said Wright will stay involved with the university. His next position will focus on fundraising, advising, education and more, the school said.

Wright, 60, took over as the Wildcats head coach in 2001 and helped elevate Villanova's basketball program to one of the best in the country. Under Wright, Villanova won two NCAA Men's Basketball Championships in 2016 and 2018, made four Final Four appearances and won five Big East Tournaments.

Wright was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2016, and the Big East Coach of the year six times.

A native of Churchville, Pennsylvania and a graduate of Council Rock High School North, Wright played college basketball at Bucknell University.

Wright's got his first coaching job as an assistant at the University of Rochester, then moved on to Drexel and Villanova. He was an assistant at UNLV for two years before a seven-season tenure as Hofstra's head coach.

Wright will finish his head coaching career at Villanova with a 520–197 record.

3. Weather Authority: Pleasant spring day expected Thursday

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley can expect to see another pleasant spring day Thursday with a forecast calling for mild temperatures and plenty of sun!

Temperatures started off in the 40s Thursday but should warm into the low-to-mid 60s by the afternoon.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says there’s no real threat of rain in the forecast, despite the appearance of a weakening system that will move through the western part of Pennsylvania through the day.

Friday will also be sunny and even warmer. Highs are forecasted to climb back into the 70s. We’ll see a slight dip in temperatures on Saturday when highs fall back into the 60s.

By Sunday, conditions will be feeling more like summer with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

4. Spikes in catalytic converter thefts make for a long, costly repair

Mike Schafer, owner of Schafer's Auto Repair Shop, says that he's been repairing more cars after a catalytic converter theft than ever before.

PHILADELPHIA – Catalytic converter thefts are up in Philadelphia since last year, according to police. The recent spike in thefts combined with supply chain issues and worker shortages, is making for a long wait time at the shop and an expensive bill for victims of catalytic converter theft.

Authorities say there were more than 3,400 thefts in 2021 and now in 2022, there has been more than 1,300 so far.

Depending on the car you own, local auto repair shops say that it could take a month or longer to get the necessary car parts in.

Mike Schafer, owner of Schafer’s Auto in South Philadelphia, says that in his 21 years of running the auto shop, he’s never seen anything like what’s been happening recently—6 to 13 cut catalytic converters a week from mostly Mitsubishis, Hondas, and Toyota Priuses.

As of recent, Schafer’s Auto Shop has had to bring in all of their cars inside at night to avoid thefts. The shop has fallen victim to thefts in the past, like Mark Murphy whose catalytic converter was stolen from his brand-new Mitsubishi.

In just a five-hour window, Murphy says someone cut the converter off his 2022 Mitsubishi in February. Now, in mid-April, he’s still waiting for his car to be fixed.

These crimes are not unique to the city, police say. Lower Moreland Township recently released photos of a highly organized group accused of hitting several vehicles in the area.

Advertisement

Car repair shop owners say that people can get a cat strap installed on their cars to make it difficult for someone to cut the converter off. Unfortunately, they say these parts are costly too, starting around $400.