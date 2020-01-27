Officials: Gun used in shooting death of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera recovered in Camden

Authorities say a gun used in a Kensington shooting that claimed the life of a child who was in her mother's arms has been recovered in Camden.

"It was recovered when a Philadelphia gun trafficker named Robert Crosley allegedly sold it to a buyer in Camden what he didn’t know was that he was selling that gun to law enforcement," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at Monday press conference.

Crosley is under arrest, along with four others, and charged with running a gun ring out of Philly and dumping those weapons and drugs on the streets of Camden, New Jersey.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Mother arrested in connection with deaths of 2 children and father of the children

Man charged after 2-year-old shot and killed in Kensington

Advertisement

10-year-old boy injured in Frankford shooting; uncle charged

11-month-old injured in Hunting Park shooting; suspect in custody

DA: Long-term child abuse resulted in 4-year-old girl's death; guardian charged

11-year-old boy shot and killed in Overbrook; 19-year-old brother in custody

Death of 2-year-old boy in Oxford Circle ruled homicide

"To move their products, Crosley and Zoba texted photos of their weapons to prospective purchasers. Essentially, it was their version of online marketing," Director of the NJ Division of Criminal Justice Veronica Allende said.

Law enforcement says 36 guns were recovered, including several military-style weapons similar to the one that killed the 2-year-old.

New Jersey's Attorney General placed blame for the flow of weapons to Camden on neighboring states with weaker gun laws, especially Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania's Attorney General accused the Republican majority in the General Assembly with doing nothing.

"Simple reforms it would save lives, like universal background checks and stopping the sales of weapons of wars have sat in Harrisburg because certain leaders won’t even bring them up for a vote," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP