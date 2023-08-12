Philadelphia violence: 6 killed in weekend shooting across the city

Six people were killed and several others were injured as shootings broke out across Philadelphia over the weekend.

The violence began Friday afternoon, around 4 p.m., when a double shooting claimed the life of a 22-year-old man in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. The victim has since been identified as Benjamin Mitchell.

Then, at about 6 p.m. Friday, four people were shot on a North Philadelphia basketball court near 8th and Diamond Streets. That shooting left three of the victims dead and a fourth in critical condition. Investigators say they are looking for as many as five people in that incident.

The victims in that shooting have since been identified as Nyreese Moore, 22, Nassir Folk, 24, and Isaiah Williams, 22.

Two shootings later in the evening Friday left two other men, ages 60 and 50, with injuries.

Saturday morning, at about 2 a.m. a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shots broke out again Saturday afternoon in East Germantown, where 27-year-old Raymond Scott was shot and killed.

Two more young men, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old, were critically injured in a shooting in West Philadelphia. Then, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach in Tacony.

Sunday night, just after 8 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back on a North Philadelphia street.

Then, just after 9 p.m., police say 54-year-old Robert Williams was fatally shot on the 5100 block of Funston Street.

Police say they are actively investigating all of the weekend incidents.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.