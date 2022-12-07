Police: Man dies over a month after being shot multiple times inside car in West Philadelphia

A 53-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after an October shooting left him suffering several gunshot wounds.

Police found the victim, identified as Clarence Cooper, inside his car on 38th Street and Girard Avenue on October 20. He had been shot in the stomach, chest and arm.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

Police say he died over a month later on December 6.

An investigation revealed the shooting unfolded on the 3800 block of Cambridge Street. There has yet to be any arrests made in connection to the man's death.