Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street.

Police say the male, approximately 25-30 years old, was shot one time in the stomach and one time in the back.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

A scene was held, but no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.

An investigation remains ongoing.

