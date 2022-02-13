Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in West Philadelphia.
The shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street.
Police say the male, approximately 25-30 years old, was shot one time in the stomach and one time in the back.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.
A scene was held, but no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.
An investigation remains ongoing.
