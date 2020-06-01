Protesters block portion of I-676 in Philadelphia prompting Ben Franklin Bridge to close

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked a portion of I-676 near 22nd Street in Philadelphia as protests continued for a third day.

SKYFOX flew over the scene which showed a protest on the highway after demonstrators marched through Center City. A short time after they congregated on the highway police used tear gas to move the crowd.

I-676 is shut down in both directions and the Ben Franklin Bridge has been closed until further notice due to the police activity. Commuters should avoid the area.

Philadelphia officials have again implemented a mandatory city-wide curfew resuming at 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m Tuesday. During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance, officials stated.

SEPTA officials also announced Monday the suspension of subway, bus and trolley services in Center City.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday afternoon.

