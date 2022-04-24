Sources: Man stabbed on SEPTA train in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY - Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing of an older man while riding on the Market-Frankford Line, sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley.
Police were called to 34th and Market Streets, in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood, Sunday, just before 5 p.m., on the report of a stabbing on a SEPTA train, according to the sources.
Police raced the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. There were no details regarding his condition.
The 34th Street Station was shutdown as police investigated the incident. Service returned to normal about 5:30.
This is the second stabbing on SEPTA property in three days. Officials say Friday, a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the arm on the platform at the 15th Street Station. That man was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Safety while riding SEPTA has been called into question dating back almost a year, due to an increase in violent crimes allegedly taking place while trains are operating. Philadelphia Councilmember David Oh went so far as to introduce a resolution calling for city council’s committees on transportation, public utilities, and public safety to hold joint hearings regarding safety in SEPTA facilities and aboard SEPTA vehicles last October, after, police say, a woman was raped while on a crowded SEPTA train.