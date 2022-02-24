2 arrested in Philadelphia carjacking investigation in Montgomery County, police say

article

Two people were arrested Thursday in Montgomery County after police say a carjacked vehicle tried to flee when officers were closing in.

The Cheltenham Police Department said a vehicle believed to have been carjacked out of Philadelphia was spotted in the parking lot of Cheltenham High School around 4 p.m.

One of the people inside the vehicle was believed to be armed with a handgun, according to information given to the department by the Philadelphia Carjacking Task Force.

When marked patrol cars approached the vehicle, police say the driver sped off and lead officers on a brief pursuit that ended when the driver slammed into another car.

Three people got out of the car and tried to run away, but two were quickly detained. A third suspect fled into an abandoned house and was not found during a SWAT search.

No charges were reported immediately following the incident.

