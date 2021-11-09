Trial of Johnny Doc, Bobby Henon delayed after juror tests positive for COVID

The trial of union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty and City Councilman Bobby Henon has been delayed after a juror tested positive for COVID.

In an early afternoon court session, with the jurors not in the room, Federal Judge Jeffrey Schmehl revealed he sent a juror home at lunch Monday due to possible COVID exposure. That juror has since tested positive. Schmehl said the other jurors are all vaccinated and most had tested negative except for one yet to have a test and another awaiting results.

The judge said court will resume Wednesday when he’ll instruct the jury on the law and deliberations on guilt or innocence will begin.

During closing arguments Monday, lead prosecutor Frank Costello told jurors, "Councilman Bobby Henon was bought and John Dougherty bought him" adding, "this case is about bribes disguised as salary, benefits and tickets."

Costello took jurors through the various schemes the government alleges the pair took part in including attempting to stop the non-union installation of MRI equipment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Defense attorney Hank Hockeimer attacked the government’s core argument saying what we have here is "a labor leader supposedly bribing a pro-labor City Council member. There’s no bribe."

The defense reminded jurors of how Dougherty had grown Local 98 into a powerful union and had increased union wages in the process.

The trial comes two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Dougherty, Henon and several members of the local electricians union. The indictment accuses them of using illegal means to keep a tight grip on construction jobs in the Philadelphia region.

Both men have pleaded not guilty. The trial has lasted 5 weeks and has included recorded phone calls or wiretaps of Dougherty and Henon speaking.

MORE DOUGHERTY COVERAGE:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter