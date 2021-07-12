Video released of deadly shooting in Hunting Park amid search for suspect

Philadelphia police have released new video as they look to identify and locate a suspect in a deadly shooting in Hunting Park last month.

Back on June 9, just before 3 p.m., police say a black Chevrolet Impala was taken from the 1000 block of West Schiller Street.

Police say the driver fled to the 1100 block of West Lycoming Street and was followed closely by a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

When the vehicles stopped, surveillance video shows a man with long braided hair exiting the truck, and approaching the driver's side of the Impala.

That's when police say he pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots into the Impala, striking the driver, a 50-year-old man, multiple times.

Video shows the Impala driving off, followed again by the truck, but the Impala came to another stop further down the block. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

The suspect has been described by police as a Black male with long braided hair, a beard and mustache, wearing a white tank top. Police say he may be traveling in a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a chrome gas cap. The truck was last seen heading south on the 4000 block of North 12th Street.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

