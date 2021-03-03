Violent Wednesday leaves at least 3 dead, 4 others hurt across Philadelphia

article

Another night of gun violence across Philadelphia has left at least three people dead and several others injured, Philadelphia police say.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of South 69th Street in Southwest Philadelphia shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.

On the porch of a home, responding officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

Medics transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

In West Philadelphia, two young men were shot around 8:30 p.m. on Haverford Avenue.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in his torso and a second victim, also believed to be in his 20s, was shot once in the chest. Both men were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where both are listed as critical.

Police say three males were apprehended following the shooting.

A triple shooting in North Philadelphia around 7:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Warnock Street left one man dead, authorities say.

The 55-year-old victim was shot once in the chest and hand and later died at the hospital.

The other two men, 47 and 25, went to Temple University Hospital by private vehicles after they were shot multiple times in their legs. Both are listed in stable condition.

In Tioga, police say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near 17th and Erie.

Officers arrived on the scene following a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

___

