'It's disgusting': Mt. Laurel man seen in video hurling racial slurs met by protesters at his home

A racist rant in a quiet South Jersey neighborhood is going viral. It shows a man hurling racial epithets at his neighbor. Monday, a crowd gathered outside the man’s house.

A recording of an altercation on Friday between two neighbors in the Essex Place condo complex is making the rounds on social media. 45-year-old Edward Cagney Matthews argued with his neighbor, spitting and shouting racial slurs in a six-minute rant. When police showed up, he didn’t stop and turned his anger at an officer.

After the video went viral, people started a protest outside of Matthews’ home. A crowd of twenty turned into 100 by mid-day.

"The guy is off his rocker and they need to get him out. He cannot be racially harassing and assaulting people, spitting on people, busting down doors, breaking windows and writing white lives matter on stuff," stated Aliya Robinson.

Robinson and her daughter, Jazmyn, said this isn’t the first time Matthews has done this. Jazmyn said he harassed her at a different complex.

"When we first moved there, I guess he didn’t think minorities should live there, so he kicked my door in with my children there," Jazmyn explained.

Police set up a command post as the crowd gathered outside Matthews’ door. Matthews was seen coming outside, but he didn’t answer any questions and went back inside.

"It’s disgusting that he talks like that and spoke like that," neighbor Marne Davis commented.

"The names he was using, the N-word, calling individuals monkeys, it’s just detestable. It’s really disgusting," protester Gary Frazier, Jr. remarked. "We need to come together and root the stuff out. How we going to fix things and allow this type of behavior?"

