Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 130; investigation underway

Published 
Travel News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 130

In Burlington County, a person is dead after they were struck by a car.

A person is dead after they were hit by a car on Route 130 in Burlington County.

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. as the person walked alongside the route. 

MORE HEADLINES:

Investigators say the car that struck the victim did stay on scene.

So far, the victim has not yet been identified. Authorities are still investigating the incident. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
 