Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 130; investigation underway

A person is dead after they were hit by a car on Route 130 in Burlington County.

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. as the person walked alongside the route.

MORE HEADLINES:

Investigators say the car that struck the victim did stay on scene.

So far, the victim has not yet been identified. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

