Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 130; investigation underway
A person is dead after they were hit by a car on Route 130 in Burlington County.
The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. as the person walked alongside the route.
Investigators say the car that struck the victim did stay on scene.
So far, the victim has not yet been identified. Authorities are still investigating the incident.
