SEPTA swears in 21 new officers amid violent attacks, shootings on Philadelphia public transit

A security guard critically shot on a train; masked juveniles attack a bus full of passengers. Philadelphia residents may find themselves in the middle, and sometimes the targets, of violent crime onboard SEPTA.

As the city continues to combat deadly gun violence plaguing its streets, SEPTA has sworn in a batch of new officers to join the fight.

Twenty-one officers took the oath to protect and serve as they were sworn into the SEPTA Transit Police Department Wednesday.

Last month, SEPTA's new police chief Chuck Lawson said reducing gun violence on SEPTA property was "undoubtedly" his biggest challenge.

Just days later, chaos erupted on a SEPTA bus after masked juveniles assaulted and shot passengers on board.

A security guard was then critically injured after he was shot in broad daylight on a SEPTA train later that month.

In an effort to keep passengers safe, SEPTA banned ski masks from all public transit property.

"If you come on SEPTA property wearing your shiesty, you will be engaged by police," Lawson said. "So I want you to think about it."

Now 21 new officers, along with four other recent hires, will take on the role to protect the Philadelphia community as they travel around their city.



