Winter-like conditions return; 9-year-old shot and killed in Trenton; Man charged in Upper Darby shooting

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Winter-like temperatures return with wind

PHILADELPHIA - After weeks of above-average temperatures, conditions will feel more like winter Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will begin sunny before clouds move in during the afternoon before breaking away towards the evening.

Temperatures will be colder highs in the low 40s.

Wind will continue to sweep through the area with 15 - 20 mph wind gusts Sunday and 20-25 mph wind gusts on Monday.

Looking ahead, Monday's highs will see temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Improvements will begin Tuesday with temperatures in the high 40s.

By Thursday, spring-like conditions are back with temperatures in the high 60s and rain.

2. Nine-year-old girl fatally shot in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. - A nine-year-old girl has died after being shot in Trenton on Friday, authorities with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office say.

According to the prosecutor's office, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the Kingsbury Square area.

Authorities say patrol units responded to the area for reports of a shooting and fights breaking out amongst a large group.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a large crowd in a low-rise courtyard and the nine-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

According to authorities, the child was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center then the Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before midnight.

3. Suspect in alleged Upper Darby shooting that killed father of 4 charged after turning himself in, police say

Lloyd A. Amarsingh turned himelf in on Friday after allegedly shooting and killing a father of four in Upper Darby Township.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the suspect in an alleged road rage shooting that left a Delaware County father of four dead has been charged after turning himself in.

Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way around 8 a.m. for reports of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a white van.

A 56-year-old man was found slumped over with an obvious gunshot wound to the head, according to police. The victim, a husband and father of four from Havertown Twp., was pronounced dead.

In a Friday afternoon update, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told reporters that authorities were interested in speaking to the driver of a white Audi A4 that might have been at the intersection during the deadly shooting.

It's believed that the Audi sped through the red light after the shooting while surrounding traffic was unaware of what had happened.

A person behind the victim's van got out to check on the driver when he didn't move when the light turned green and found him fatally shot, investigators said.

Bernhardt said authorities have also recovered a car with a bullet hole and a firearm on Friday night.

More headlines from FOX 29

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter