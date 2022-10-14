Roxborough High School football team returns to field for first time since deadly shooting

Roxborough High School's varsity football team returned to the field on Friday for the first time since a shooting erupted after a scrimmage that killed a teen and injured four others.

The team hung the jersey of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde near the field, and players and staff wore shirts with his name on the back. Elizalde was killed when police say a group of five suspects got out of an SUV and opened fire on a group of teens walking on Peachin Street on Sept. 27.

"What happened a few weeks ago is absolutely horrible," Roxborough native Rosann Sullivan said. "It's horrible in any high school but especially here in my own neighborhood."

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, and Zyhied Jones, 17, have both been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, was the first of the suspects to be publicly identified and remains at large.

Troy Fletcher, 15, was identified by police on Friday as another suspect wanted in the deadly shooting. Authorities say all four suspects have been charged or will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

"I'm grateful for the Philadelphia Police Department for being here, encouraging the kids after such a discouragement," Dolores Tilghman said.

The team's head coach declined to comment after the game, but Assistant Coach Mark Skinner briefly thanked the crowd for attending in honor of Elizalde and his teammates.