Temple University announces update on safety measures after recent shootings near campus

Temple University held a press conference Friday morning to inform the community on its updated safety measures.

Recently, two shootings occurred near the campus. One of the two happened on the 1600 block of North Broad Street in front of a T-Mobile store. During the incident, one man was shot twice in the left hand.

A few weeks back, gunshots also rang out a couple blocks from campus striking several cars.

During the press conference, Vice President for Public Safety, Dr. Jennifer Griffin is expected to discuss the more than 60 recommendations they received after the release of their 21CP Solutions Public Safety audit six months ago.

Many of the solutions to those recommendations have already been completed or are in progress including Park and Walks , which increases foot patrols within the university’s Patrol Zone.

They say about 130 additional hours of foot patrols monthly are now being performed due to Park and Walks. Other recommendations can be tracked with their new Safety Initiatives Dashboard.

The University recently announced it partnered with Uber to offer free rides to students in effort to make them feel safer.

Vice President of Public Safety of Temple University, Dr. Jennifer Griffin, sat with FOX 29’s Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick to talk about changes and upgrades to campus security.