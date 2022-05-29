Violent weekend kills 4, injures 10, including a 4-year-old

article

Philadelphia’s Memorial Day weekend was disrupted by gun violence across the city, leaving four people dead and 10 people injured, including two teenagers and a four-year-old.

The bloodshed began early Saturday morning in Mill Creek, as a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Several hours later, one man was shot and killed while two women were injured in a shooting in East Germantown.

Early Saturday evening, police were called to a double shooting in Kensington that killed one man and injured a 25-year-old woman.

About a half hour later, a call came that a four-year-old shot himself in the hand in West Philadelphia. That child is expected to recover.

Just after 10 p.m., police were called to a residence in Torresdale where a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg. That man is in stable condition.

Around 2:30, Sunday morning, police were called to a triple shooting in Logan, where two teens and a 63-year-old man were all injured.

Police were then called to Strawberry Mansion about 6:15 Sunday morning, where a man and a woman were shot. The man is in stable condition and the woman refused treatment.

Police responded to a shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, just after 9:30, where a 49-year-old man was shot and killed.

Officials say all of the shootings are under investigation.