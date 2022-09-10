Philadelphia endures violent weekend as 22 people are shot, 4 fatally and 4 people stabbed

article

Nearly two dozen people were shot, four fatally, as a weekend of violence erupted in Philadelphia with four others stabbed across the city.

The bloodshed began Friday night as investigators say a man in his 30s was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section around 9:30 p.m.

At about 10 p.m., a 55-year-old man was the victim of a stabbing on the 500 block of South 17th Street, in Southwest Philadelphia. He was listed as stable.

At about the same time, in Kensington, a shootout critically injured a 31-year-old man, and wounded a 21-year-old man.

About an hour later, in Frankford, a 48-year-old man was wounded after he was shot in the arm.

In Overbrook, a 30-year-old was critically wounded after he was stabbed in the chest a little before midnight.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to Einstein Medical Center where a 23-year-old man was brought with gunshot wounds to his knee, ankle and both legs. The shooting happened on the 6000 block of Castor Avenue. The man's condition was not known.

Over in West Philadelphia, a 34-year-old man sustained critical injuries after he was shot inside a vehicle on Lansdowne Avenue around 1 a.m.

Police were then called to Nicetown, around 1:15 a.m., where a 67-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his back and leg. He was listed in stable condition at Temple.

In Strawberry Mansion, just before 3 a.m., a 55-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. He was placed in stable condition at Temple.

Around 8 a.m., a domestic dispute lead to a police-involved shooting of a man who reportedly pointed a weapon at officers in East Germantown. The man was placed in stable condition.

Around 11:30, officials reported a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the head at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. Prison guards took him to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Kensington was the scene of a double shooting Saturday afternoon, around 1:30, in which a 22-year-old man was listed as extremely critical and a 23-year-old man is stable after they were both shot.

About 2:15 Saturday afternoon, a 64-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed at a Center City SEPTA platform.

Around 6 p.m., police in North Philadelphia were investigating a triple shooting that left one of the victims in critical condition, while the other two were stable.

Sunday began with a shooting in Center City that ended with one man shot and a suspect being taken into custody. Another man, who refused medical treatment, suffered three gunshots wound in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section around 1 a.m.

A 36-year-old woman became the victim of another stabbing in West Philadelphia Sunday morning. She was placed in critical condition with a stab wound to the stomach.

Police say a 27-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia home Sunday afternoon.

A 13-year-old boy is recuperating after he was shot in the groin in West Philadelphia, officials said.

Around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, a 24-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia.

A 17-year-old girl out walking her dog was shot and killed Sunday night in Frankford and a convenience store employee in Southwest Philadelphia was critically injured in a shooting inside the store.

All the incidents are under active investigation.